The family of accused murderer Jeremy Joseph Christian offered condolences to those harmed by his violent attack on a Portland MAX train last Friday, in a statement issued by lawyer David Lesh.
Christian is accused of killing two men on the train and wounding a third after harassing two teenage girls with anti-Muslim slurs.
"We offer our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased; to the young women harassed; and to everyone who tried to protect these young women," says the statement from Christian's parents.
"We cannot begin to understand this senseless act. We abhor violence, racism, and bigotry. We are praying for healing for everyone affected by the horrible actions of our son."
That last sentence appears to acknowledge Christian's guilt. According to court records, police video-taped Christian's confession in the back of a squad car and have video of the actual incident.
