Portland Public Schools' Martin Luther King Jr. School in Northeast Portland canceled its school carnival scheduled for this afternoon after a group that has offices on its campus received threats of violence.
The multicultural music and food festival organized by Good in the Hood received a letter threatening violence.
Rumors circulated about the threats to the school, too, and the school carnival was canceled even though "there has been no credible evidence of a threat to the school or the community," write principal Jill Sage.
A message posted to Good in the Hood's page says they plan to move forward with the festival later this month.
Below is the letter from the principal sent to families earlier today:
Dear MLK Jr. community,
Comments