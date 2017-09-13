After initially denying a permit to the Portland Marathon, the city on Tuesday gave the event the go-ahead for October.
In June, WW first reported that the marathon, scheduled for Oct. 8, had failed to get a permit because organizers had refused to apply for a route that would meet the city's requirements to limit the number of police officers required.
"Because the event organizers did not contact the Police Bureau, Portland Fire & Rescue or PBOT to discuss event plans for more than six months, City staff set specific deadlines for major decisions and required pre-payment for Police and transportation planning services," Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman Dylan Rivera says in a statement.
"In recent weeks, event organizers have identified locations for aid stations on the route, obtained a noise variance for music, and submitted applications for parking removal and other measures needed to make way for the start/finish area."
The trouble for organizers may not be over. The Oregon Department of Justice is still investigating Portland Marathon, Inc.—the nonprofit that runs the marathon—for potential conflicts of interest with two for-profit companies.
