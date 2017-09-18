City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero filed for reelection Monday morning, vowing to finish implementing changes that furthered the independence of her office.
Caballero, who lives in Northeast Portland, last year spearheaded a ballot measure that gave the city auditor's office more control over its budget and allowed the office to use independent lawyers rather than the city attorney, among other moves to make the office more independent from the rest of city government. The measure had overwhelming public support, getting support from more than 86 percent of voters.
In her announcement today, she pledges to improve how the results of audits and investigations are communicated to the public.
The City Auditor's office serves as a watchdog over Portland's city government and includes the Independent Police Review and the city Ombudsman.
Before she was elected to serve as city auditor, Caballero worked as an auditor for Metro and the Oregon Department of Transportation. She is a certified internal auditor and a certified government auditing professional.
