U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions got a prototypically Portland welcome this week: curses, jeers and handmade signs declaring him a traitor and a racist.
Here's why a few of the 300 people awaiting Sessions said they came.
"It's important that cities like Portland and Seattle stay strong. This Republican administration is trying to shove policies down our throats when they're supposed to be the states' rights party."
—Courtney Carter, an immigration lawyer
"Jeff Sessions is the most dangerous man ever to lead the Department of Justice. He wants to rid the streets of people of color and put them in private prisons." —Naomi Morena, 66, a retired parole officer
"If there's one person in Trump's administration that's the worst, it's probably this guy. I'm opposed to his draconian view of criminal justice and everything he stands for." —Dan Miller, 49
"He wants to make marijuana illegal again. That's wrong, because it helps so many people." —Karen Boyer, 70
"Since Trump got elected, protesting's become kind of a part-time job. I'm mostly here to defend Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and support Portland's sanctuary-city status."
—Glenna Hayes, 62
"He stands for everything I'm against. His racism is at the root of many of his policies. The night Trump won, I cried uncontrollably. Protesting makes me feel less helpless." —Lisa Pfost, 57
"I served in the military for 21 years. What Jeff Sessions represents is not America. The ultra-right is trying to redefine patriotism, but this protest is real patriotism." —Juan Mayoral, 52
