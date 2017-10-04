City Commissioner Dan Saltzman surprised Portland with the announcement last month he wouldn't seek re-election in 2018. The announcement, well in advance of the May primary, means the open seat has a wide array of viable contenders.
Now Saltzman is saying he won't try to anoint his successor.
"My general idea is not to do an endorsement at all," he says, before leaving the door open—"not to say that might not change."
The latest name floated in the race? Mayoral staffer Andrea Valderrama, who considered but did not enter the race to challenge state Sen. Rod Monroe (D-East Portland).
