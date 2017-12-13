Katz's record should speak for itself, but here's a reminder: She has proven herself to be one of the best state lawmakers in the recent history of Oregon. Katz has served her Northwest Portland district with distinction, courage and intelligence for 19 years. She has avoided even the hint of scandal during her years of public service and has earned a reputation for being a thoughtful, tireless public servant. Her warmth and charm make her likable; her guts and savvy allow her to play hardball politically when she has to.