"In order to do the right thing and to provide the right long-term view for the city, it might mean you're only in politics for a little while. And I made a decision that that's OK with me." —Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, speaking at a "Mayors of Cascadia" panel at the Crosscut Festival in Seattle on Feb. 3.
The day before, Wheeler weathered criticism for ordering the sweep of the latest organized homeless camp.
Portland has had a string of three one-term mayors, but Wheeler has clearly not given up on a career in politics just yet. A Feb. 6 fundraiser in his honor asked donors to contribute between $500 and $2,500. Wheeler won't face re-election until 2020.
