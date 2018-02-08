"Michelle is an extraordinary choice for Meyer Memorial Trust, a foundation deeply committed to innovation, risk-taking and equity," said Sharon Alpert, president of the Nathan Cummings Foundation, in a statement. "She is one of the foremost experts working at the intersection of environmental justice and community and economic development. Her passion and commitment to stand up for justice for the most under-served, and her collaborative and generous spirit, will create meaningful and lasting change for communities in Oregon and across the country."