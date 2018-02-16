NAACP of Portland president Jo Ann Hardesty won the endorsement of the top Portland teachers union today.
The decision by Portland Association of Teachers political action committee is the first significant public-sector union endorsement in the race to replace retiring City Commissioner Dan Saltzman.
It's something of a surprise endorsement. Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith has won the support of several private-sector buildings-trades unions.
"It was nothing negative about Loretta," says Suzanne Cohen, PAT president. "There was a lot of passion and enthusiasm around Jo Ann."
Also in the race: architect Stuart Emmons, mayoral staffer Andrea Valderrama and neighborhood association president Felicia Williams.
Today, PAT also endorsed incumbent City Commissioner Nick Fish, who is running for reelection, as well as Susheela Jayapal, who is running for the county commission seat that Smith will vacate.
Full list of endorsements:
Oregon House of Representatives HD 33: Mitch Greenlick HD 36: Jennifer Williamson HD 41: Karin Power HD 42: Rob Nosse HD 43: Tawna Sanchez HD 44: Tina Kotek HD 45: Barbara Smith Warner HD 46: Alissa Keny-Guyer Multnomah County Commissioner District 2: Susheela Jayapal Portland City Commissioner Position 2: Nick Fish Position 3: Jo Ann Hardesty Metro Council President: Lynn Peterson Position 2: Christine Lewis
