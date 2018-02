Last week, BDS said it was uncertain whether to proceed with a case against a parking garage that was paying a $1,400 monthly fine and continuing to operate (“ Free Parking ,” WW, Feb. 21, 2017). Now the bureau tells WW it will go to an administrative hearing to try to fine the owner $1,000 a day if Harsch Investments, run by property magnate Jordan Schnitzer, doesn’t reduce the number of garage spaces to eight from more than 50 this week.