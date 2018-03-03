The Grammy-winning group Portugal the Man will play a remarkable concert in Portland next month: a March 24 protest of gun violence.
In response to the shooting last month in Parkland, Fla., students across the country have organized the events, called March for Our Lives, with rallies planned for Washington, D.C. and across the country.
The students leading the Portland gun-control event scored one of the hottest bands in the country.
Portugal the Man is offering a free concert in Pioneer Courthouse Square as part of the march, local organized announced on Facebook yesterday.
"Portugal. The Man will be supporting these students as they demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools," the Facebook post reads..
The Portland-based group has been performing for 13 years, but blew up last summer with a massive radio hit. They won a Grammy for "Feel It Still" in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.
So far the Portland March for Our Lives has 4,100 people who've RSVP'd to attend on Facebook.
Here's the Facebook announcement from the Portland March for Our Lives:
IT’S OFFICIAL! We will march out of Terry Schrunk Plaza at APPROXIMATELY 10:30AM and end up at Pioneer Courthouse Square at NOON. We are asking that EVERYONE take light-rail into downtown to the City Hall/SW 5th & Jefferson MAX Station. That’s the EASIEST way to get in and out of the area! Portugal. The Man will be supporting these students as they demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools. They shouldn’t be afraid that their next day in a classroom might be their last! Since this “event” page has SERIOUS limitations in terms of getting information out, please LIKE the new COMMUNITY page to receive updates, student kits on how to be a school leader, links to walk-out locations, voter registration info…you name it, your questions will be answered on the page below. Just for fun, here’s PTM’s Grammy-winning Feel It Still – TURN IT UP!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F09POwrBn-M While PTM is playing FOR FREE and we are ALL volunteers, we STILL have to pay for permits, staging, sound, city inspections, etc., so please help by getting your t-shirts here – https://www.bonfire.com/march-for-our-lives-portland/ To donate to the GoFundMe, go here –https://www.gofundme.com/march4ourlivespdx SORRY this has taken SO long to come together but it’ll be well worth the wait! Please share and show up! THANK YOU!! https://www.facebook.com/March4LivesPDX/
