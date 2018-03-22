At a budget hearing last week, City Commissioner Dan Saltzman raised the possibility of asking voters to move the city's program for publicly funded election campaigns to the Auditor's Office.
He's pushing the idea over the objections of Commissioner Amanda Fritz, who championed the program and wants to get it running—as well as Auditor Mary Hull Caballero.
The auditor's office was responsible for a previous incarnation of publicly financed campaigns.
Abuse of the system helped end the program and has contributed to Hull Caballero's reluctance to take it on.
At the hearing, Hull Caballero objected to the conflicts of interest involved in overseeing such a program as an elected official.
She also questioned, as she has in the past, whether City Council's policy would work, including whether the staffing level of two people for the program is sufficient, given that there will be an intense workload during election years and lighter workload in the off-years.
"I'm not up to task of doing right by that program based on the policy that you all adopted," she said.
Fritz stepped into an exchange between Saltzman and the auditor to try to shield the auditor from the questioning. Fritz, who championed the return of publicly funded elections, wants to ensure the office gets up and running.
"The auditor has made it very clear she doesn't want to have it," said Fritz. "I want the program to be set up by someone who does have it, so that's why I've volunteered to do it. I don't think it's fair to put the auditor on the spot."
A charter amendment approved by voters may be the only means Saltzman has to compel the auditor to take on the new program.
"That's what I'm thinking to work up—a charter amendment," said Saltzman, while continuing his questioning.
Outside the auditor's office, the responsibility for overseeing the program was a bit of an orphan. Because Fritz oversaw the Office of Neighborhood Involvement, she proposed to place it there.
But when ONI became Eudaly's responsibility, she moved to make the Open and Accountable Elections a separate program that will rotate through Council offices.
Only commissioners who are not up for election will be eligible to oversee it, as WW reported back in December.
