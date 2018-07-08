A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly for blocking a local activist from her private Facebook page, declining to turn over the pages in response to a public records request, and allegedly bullying the activist.
The judge ruled June 29 that Eudaly can say what she wants on her private Facebook page, and that her comments were not threatening enough to prevent activist Mimi German from speaking.
Judge Michael W. Mosman also ruled the First Amendment does not give people the right to make city commissioners listen to them. "Ms. German's right to petition the City Council does not include the right that Commissioner Eudaly listen [to], or even be present for, Ms. German's testimony," the judge wrote.
A Eudaly staffer tells WW the lawsuit was frivolous. "All signs point to this being an entirely frivolous suit and a complete waste of staff and public dollars," says Marshall Runkel, chief of staff to Eudaly.
But Mosman left open the door for German to refile the suit if she can provide evidence Eudaly's Facebook account was used to conduct public business.
German plans on filing again. "I see it as positive," she says.
