The president of the Portland police union has joined the throng of Portlanders yelling at the mayor about cops and homelessness.
Portland Police Association president Daryl Turner on July 16 called Portland a "cesspool" and lashed out at Mayor Ted Wheeler for supporting an investigation of police arrests of homeless people.
Turner's peeves are common ones. Last month, Wheeler's office began posting social media logs showing each message sent to the mayor on platforms like Twitter and Facebook.
WW analyzed the June logs, counting the most-used words in messages to Wheeler. The most used topical word was "police" and "portlandpolice," totaling 336 mentions. Next was "housing" at 258. Look for a word cloud showing what people talk about when they talk to the mayor.
