No city permits were issued, nor are they necessary to assemble on the waterfront or march on the sidewalks. Despite threats made by individuals, these groups still have a right to peacefully assemble and to freedom of speech. What they don't have a right to do is commit acts of violence or engage in speech meant to cause physical harm to others. To be clear, the law does not allow me or my colleagues, including the Mayor, to prevent this gathering. If I was able to prevent it I certainly would: I believe that the principles these groups espouse are intended to foment hatred and violence in our city.