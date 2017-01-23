A Portland man who in August threw a homemade explosive device under an RV occupied by transients pleaded guilty today and was sentenced to two years' probation.
Jeremy Kidwell, 46, who was angry about the homeless campers near his home, pled to one count of attempted arson and unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, which was downgraded to a misdemeanor as part of the deal. The plea was first reported by The Oregonian today.
Kidwell, 46, was frustrated with the homeless population in his East Portland neighborhood and attempted to damage the RV occupied by Korey Hoekstra, according to testimony provided by Kidwell's lawyer Krista Shipsey in court Monday.
"Ms. Hoekstra parked very close to Kidwell's home," explained Shipsey in court. "He has kids that walk by it. It smells of urine, there are piles of garbage, there is defecation. PPB [Portland Police Bureau] has been called many times. The homeless population in this area has become a problem."
Kidwell was arrested after making an explosive device out of ¾" PVC pipe that he filled with gunpowder, which he then ignited and threw under the RV that was parked in close proximity to his home at near SE 160th Avenue and Division Street.
The device rolled under the RV but didn't detonate. WW reported on the case last August.
As part of an effort to settle the case civilly, Kidwell purchased a used RV for Hoekstra to replace her current RV, which was in run-down condition.
Kidwell also paid to have the title transferred, have the new RV cleaned, to replace the battery, and to have the RV delivered to Hoekstra.
Technically, there are no victims in the case, so the case could not be settled civilly.
Glen Banfield, Hoekstra's attorney, testified that the parties had negotiated the plea terms extensively, and that the targets of the attack had been extensively involved in the process.
Shipsey testified that Hoekstra did not want Kidwell to have a felony conviction on his record. Shipsey also reports that Hoekstra did not seek monetary compensation, noting that Kidwell had provided the RV and "she is satisfied with that and very happy."
Comments