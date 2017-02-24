How Can We Expect Public Figures to Broach Controversial Material When an Offended Mass Is All That Stands Between a Comedian and Unemployment?

I’ve been thinking a lot about comedy recently. Not because I want to, but because I was recently forced to question my own fledgling standup career after someone told me “Curtis Cook” was a played-out name that too closely resembled “Dane Cook.” Ever since, I’ve been strongly considering changing my stage name to “Curtis Sinbad.”