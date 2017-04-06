The Seattle Times is reporting that two Portland men allege Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused them when they were teenagers.
The Times report says the abuse allegedly occurred in the 1980s, when the two teenagers were living in the Parry Center for Children, a Portland center for troubled kids.
Murray was working as a public defender in Portland at that time. A Multnomah County District Attorney's database shows an investigation was conducted but not pursued, the story says.
The Times reported on the Portland-centered allegations as part of a story on a new lawsuit filed against Murray by a Seattle man who says the mayor raped him beginning in 1986. Murray's office issued a strong denial of all allegations to the Times this evening.
"The two older accusations were promoted by extreme right-wing antigay activists in the midst of the marriage equality campaign," spokesman Jeff Reading said, "and were thoroughly investigated and dismissed by both law enforcement authorities and the media."
The Times story includes a detailed interview with Jeff Simpson, a road worker who lived at the Parry Center as a child, when Murray volunteered there.
The alleged sexual abuse by Murray began in 1980, Simpson says, when he lived at a group home after leaving the Parry Center, and was allowed to spend the night at Murray’s apartment.
Simpson says the two were watching TV, when Murray, then in his mid-20s, began to stroke the 13-year-old’s legs.
“Hey … Jeff, can you keep a secret?” Simpson said Murray asked him.
Simpson claims Murray told him “you really excite me” and asked whether he could take off the boy’s clothes and touch him. Simpson says he told Murray he wasn’t comfortable, and Murray stopped. But later, Murray pulled off Simpson’s clothes and performed oral sex, Simpson claims.
“I told him no, no, no … I don’t want to do any of this,” Simpson said. “I started crying… and we stopped.”
The next day, he said, Murray took him back to the group home in Beaverton and asked him not to say anything.
Murray is popular figure in Seattle, both as a gay-rights champion and a defiant figure against the Trump presidency. He is up for re-election this year.
