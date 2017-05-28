The FBI will help analyze whether to charge the suspect in Friday night's killing of two men on a Portland MAX train with domestic terrorism and a federal hate crime.
Witnesses say Jeremy Joseph Christian of North Portland stabbed three men who intervened after he harassed two young women with anti-Muslim slurs. Two of the men died.
"It's too early to say whether last night's violence meets the legal definition of an act of domestic terrorism or a federal hate crime," said Loren Cannon, FBI special agent in charge of Oregon, at a press conference Saturday.
"However, in the coming days, the FBI, Portland Police Bureau and all the prosecutors that are here today will work together to share information, leverage resources and make determinations about future criminal charges."
Community leaders have already called the act a hate crime and an act of terrorism. The Portland Police Bureau, which is leading the investigation, has announced Christian will face charges of aggravated murder in addition to other felonies, but may face further charges.
"There is a day of reckoning coming," said Billy Williams, U.S. attorney for Oregon, at the press conference.
