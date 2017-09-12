Right-wing protest organizer and frequent brawler Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 21, was arrested by Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies on Monday after failing to appear in court on a disorderly conduct charge he received in August after getting into a fistfight with antifascist protesters at a rally in downtown Portland.
He was released the same day without posting bail.
Toese was cited and two others were arrested on Aug. 6 for fighting at a rally planned by the far-right extremist group Patriot Prayer. Toese is a fixture at Patriot Prayer events.
After antifascist protesters descended on the Patriot Prayer supporters at the beginning of the event, Toese sported a bloodied nose and bruises. He threatened to give counter-protesters matching injuries later during the march.
A bench warrant was issued for Toese's arrest after he failed to appear in court on Aug. 28 and failed to turn himself in before Sept. 10, according to court records.
Toese attended Patriot Prayer's Sept. 10 protest in Vancouver, Wash., but did not join the group's leaders in a trip to downtown Portland to provoke antifa. He did join the right-wing crew after the Vancouver protest in a bar crawl, getting into arguments with leftists at a local pub.
His fellow Patriots had to pull him back to keep him from fighting with masked antifascists who approached the Tip-Top Tavern and confronted the group. Antifa activists were irate after counter-protesters were narrowly missed by a truck bedecked with several American flags.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment on the arrest. Toese did not respond to request for comment.
