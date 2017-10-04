Do you worry the DOJ might pull its support for the settlement agreement under the Trump administration?

Regardless of if there is DOJ oversight or not, I think it is incumbent on us as leaders within the city and the organization to continue to be introspective. That's how we raise the bar. And that's how we contribute in a positive way to the national dialogue about how we police in this country. Regardless of whether the DOJ was here or not, we would still be at the forefront in trying to do the absolute best in how we police.