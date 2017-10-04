"The Boy Scouts of America is outraged there have been times when Scouts were abused and we sincerely apologize to victims and their families," Matthew Devore, Scout Executive and CEO of the Cascade Pacific Council said in a statement. "The behavior included in these allegations is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the BSA stands. Nothing is more important than the safety of our youth members. In the many years since these alleged actions occurred, we have continued to strengthen our efforts to protect youth."