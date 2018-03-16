Daniel Gonzalez, a former custodian at Legacy Emanuel Hospital, pleaded guilty to sexual assault last week.
As WW reported last year, after Portland Police arrested Gonzalez on suspicion of assaulting a 12-year old girl, a search of his apartment revealed he'd hidden a camera on the mop he pushed a Legacy and used to film up women's skirts.
Gonzalez fled after he was initially released but the U.S. Marshall's agents later arrested him in California. Gonzalez gets five months jail time, five years probation and must register as a sex offender.
The young girl's mother, Michelle Wilkens, says she's happy Gonzalez pleaded guilty but she thinks the punishment is too light.
"[It's] not justice for my daughter," she says. "And I fear when he's released, he may victimize another child."
