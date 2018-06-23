Only one of 123 men transferred to Sheridan by ICE has seen a lawyer who can represent him in his immigration case. Ten more were able to see lawyers because they are Mexican citizens. A delegation from the Mexican consulate in Portland was able to wrangle a meeting last Thursday under the Vienna Conventions on Consular Relations. Consular officials brought an immigration lawyer along when they visited the prison. Among those ten men, five initially told consular officials they didn't know where their families were, but the consulate helped find them. None had children who had been separated from their families at the border, according to officials at the consulate.