McMahon is a 28-year-old Portlander who works in a pizza shop and is one of 11 drivers who deliver Willamette Week to boxes around Portland. Starting last week, McMahon and two other protesters have been sitting in lawn chairs outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Southwest Portland—and consuming only water with a dash of sugar and electrolytes. The goal? Getting Portland City Hall to yank the permit that allows ICE to lease its office building from a private landlord. (On July 10, City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said a city attorney had ruled commissioners cannot revoke the permit unless ICE violates it.)