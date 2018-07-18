At a time when a former reality television star known for hyperbole and outright lying occupies the White House, it's unsurprising that even the most sober lawmakers—put the starchy, bow-tied Blumenauer at the top of that list—are engaging in political theater. But congressional Democrats' quick retreat on their call to abolish ICE is a stark demonstration of the difficulty of genuine resistance to President Donald J. Trump, even on subjects such as immigration where Democrats are united.