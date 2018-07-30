Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum joined eight other states in a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging the federal government's decision to let a private company post manuals to print 3-D plastic guns online.
The federal government had pursued a case against Defense Distributed, arguing that the 3-D gun instructions violated federal laws governing firearm exports.
But the Trump administration seemingly reversed the government's position by settling the lawsuit and allowing the company to post the printing manuals on the internet.
"What kind of world are we living in where a criminal, terrorist, or anybody with access to the internet and a 3D printer can build a gun?" Rosenblum said in a statement. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to the co-owner of WW's parent company.) "Once these tutorials to build 3D-guns are unblocked, there is no turning back. This action has been taken in utter disregard for public safety and I will not stand for it!"
The fear is that 3-D printable guns will subvert background checks and will not have serial numbers to track sales. Rosenblum says this will encourage crime and terrorism.
"These 3D-gun tutorials create an immediate public safety crisis," she said. "A gun made from these files is untraceable, undetectable and breaks the law. If the President and his administration won't keep these off the streets, then state attorneys general will step up and fight for our safety."
