"Called police approx. 9-10 p.m. for assistance to get my truck out of back lot. As soon as we told them where the truck was they said they couldn't help. We told them we were trying to get the truck back without violence. They still said they wouldn't help. Told the police that we were going to get my truck out with or without them and that the next phone call they received would be a call of either the protesters or us getting assaulted and police still refused to assist."