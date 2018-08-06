"Law enforcement should be more aware as to what is happening in our community and therefore, be more thoughtful in how they arrest and detain individuals in and around the courthouse," says Bobbin Singh, executive director at OJRC. "These type of tactics—plainclothes ICE officers arresting and detaining individuals at our state courthouses—have traumatized many in our community and has resulted in the erosion of trust with law enforcement. Considering all the fears and concerns that exist with ICE, we encourage and expect that local law enforcement act with greater sensitivity."