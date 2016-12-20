Rebuilding Kellogg Middle School—a key ingredient in Portland Public Schools' effort to balance enrollment in Southeast Portland and across the district—could drive the price of PPS's planned school construction bond over $750 million.
That was the concern that emerged from a Monday night work session of the Portland School Board on the pending bond campaign, set for referral to the May ballot on Feb. 21.
It wasn't happy news, given that several public opinion polls have shown that voter support for the planned bond drops as the price tag increases. A $750 million bond was never a sure thing. An even bigger bond would face any even tougher campaign, polls suggest.
Yet staffers who laid out what it would take for PPS to address health and safety concerns in district buildings and remodel or completely rebuild high schools said the board would face trade-offs when staff return to them next month with cost estimates for various scenarios.
"The worry and concern," said interim Superintendent Bob McKean, "is 750 might not do it if we include Kellogg."
Staffers from the district's school modernization department spelled out four options for the May bond, all of which included setting aside money for health and safety projects like lead and radon abatement:
- Renovate Benson and Madison high schools. Tear down and rebuild Lincoln High School and Kellogg Middle School.
- Renovate Benson, Madison, Lincoln and Kellogg.
- Renovate Benson and Madison and rebuild Lincoln.
- Renovate Benson, Madison and Lincoln.
If PPS moves ahead on its plan to return to middle schools across the district, it needs to return Kellogg, on Southeast Powell Boulevard in the South Tabor neighborhood, to usable condition. When it closed in 2006, PPS said it was among the shuttered buildings in the worst shape.
Without Kellogg in the mix, Southeast Portland likely won't experience the promised benefit of enrollment balancing in 2018, when the rest of the district is expected to see boundary changes.
The idea of axing Kellogg from PPS's list of projects seems unlikely. Several board members voiced support for keeping Kellogg's reconstruction on the table. If so, other projects may have to give.
The school board will hear detailed costs estimates on the four options on Jan. 24. Public meetings will follow. The board is expected to vote Feb. 21 on a package to refer to voters in May.
