The social-media chorus after Donyall Dickey dropped out of the selection process for the Portland Public Schools superintendent job was immediate and scathing. Here are some characteristic samples.
"It's not because I'm cheap that I hesitate to give such a large check to PPS each year. It's because I just don't trust them."
—David Kline on Nextdoor
"And the hits keep coming—Dr. Dickey wants no part of the PPS dumpster fire."
—Phil Newman on Twitter
"How about some transparency from the school board this time?" —Karin McKercher on Facebook
"We are such a s*^# show!"
—Kate Johnson on Facebook
"The a-b-c's of portland public schools: they're not very public about anything, not very much on vetting or accountability, and very basic." —@yuetsu on Twitter
"I would love to see the PPS board finally learn, and evolve into a transparent inclusive body. It's what Portland schools need." —Bill Fitzgerald on Twitter
Comments