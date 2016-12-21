Remember the pre-election uproar about robocalls and potential voter suppression?
In the days before Nov. 8 election, voters in 24 Oregon counties received automated calls allegedly telling them they were not registered to vote and that their ballot would not be counted. That led Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins, the state's top elections official, to demand state and federal investigations into potential voter suppression.
"We take this type of voter suppression activity very seriously," said Atkins in a press release issued Nov. 4. "There is simply no circumstance under which an Oregonian who has received a ballot should receive a call challenging their registration status."
This is the second consecutive general election in which state officials have failed to address the problem of pre-election robocalls.
In 2012, voters received similar calls, also linked to the Oregon Republican Party, falsely telling them they might not be registered. The nonprofit group Our Oregon filed a complaint with the secretary of state, but the investigation fizzled.
Fast forward to 2016 and investigators—this time at the Secretary of State's Office, the Oregon Department of Justice, and even the FBI—again found…nothing.
Officials in Atkins' office now say they don't know which company made the robocalls, who received the calls or whether the calls discouraged people from voting. Atkins' deputy says elections officials have few details because they relied on federal investigators.
"We trust the FBI did a thorough job," says Deputy Secretary of State Robert Taylor.
That's enough for his boss.
"While the investigation confirmed that many people were unhappy and confused by the calls," Atkins said in a statement, "there was no direct evidence that the calls contained deliberately false information that affected a person's voting behavior."
Comments