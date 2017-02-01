In the so-called "Grand Bargain" of 2013, Democrats won Republican votes for pension cuts (which Republicans desperately wanted) by granting tax cuts to the owners of small businesses that employ at least one person. "You don't have to do anything for the tax break," Wiser says. "You don't have to hire anybody. You just have to be an owner." But Republicans who fought hard for small business say a deal's a deal. "It's been a little over three years since [House Speaker] Tina Kotek and [Senate President] Peter Courtney agreed to the Grand Bargain," says Rep. Mike McLane (R-Powell Butte). "I would sure hope that their word has a longer shelf life than that."