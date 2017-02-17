The environmental community, the minority groups write, “has mobilized opposition to the sale, with little to no engagement with the Tribes who would have, once again, become the stewards of this land.”

“This lack of consideration and engagement exposes a rift between environment and Tribes that simply should not exist in a world where we aspire to greater collaboration.”

The social justice aspect of the sale adds to what has become a tangle of political, economic and environmental considerations.