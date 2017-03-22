As congressional Republicans push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown warned last week that the bill would triple the percentage of Oregonians without health insurance. (She predicted an increase from 5 to 15 percent.) Most of that increase would come from people losing Medicaid coverage. Under Obamacare, each of Oregon's five congressional districts has seen a larger drop in the uninsured rate than the national average (5.4 points).
1st Congressional District
(U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici-D)
Decrease in uninsured rate: 6.1 points
2nd Congressional District
(U.S. Rep. Greg Walden-R)
Decrease: 9.3 points
3rd Congressional District
(U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer-D)
Decrease: 7.7 points
4th Congressional District
(U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio-D)
Decrease: 7.6 points
5th Congressional District
(U.S. Rep Kurt Schrader-D)
Decrease: 8.7 points
Sources: U.S. Congress, Democratic staff memo
