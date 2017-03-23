The Oregon State Senate voted Wednesday to require teenagers to get a doctor's prescription to purchase DXM, a common drug found in over-the-counter cough suppressants.
The bill makes it illegal to sell DXM, which stands for dextromethorphan, to anyone under 17, without a prescription. The bill also requires that anyone under 25 be asked to prove their age.
"DXM, though safe in small doses, can pose a serious threat that can lead to death, brain damage and several other health problems that can be prevented by keeping this substance out of the hands of unsupervised youth," says Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward (D- NW Portland and Beaverton), who sponsored the bill.
DXM is found in more than a hundred over-the-counter medicines, such as Teraflu and Niquil. When it's induced at 10 to 20 times it's recommended dosage, it produces euphoric effects.
Earlier this month, two members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill to establish a national age requirement for the purchase of the medicines containing DXM. Twelve states, including Washington and California, already have similar laws on the books.
The bill will next go to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Comments