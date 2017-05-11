Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum joined 19 other state attorneys general in a letter to Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that calls President Donald Trump's decision to fire Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey a "violation of the public trust" and requesting the appointment of an independent special counsel to continue the investigation Comey had been overseeing into alleged foreign influence in the Trump campaign.
Rosenstein this morning met with leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, who were holding open hearings with military and intelligence agency leaders, including the acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Under questioning from Senators including Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden, McCabe contradicted the White House story about Comey’s firing—as did President Trump himself, in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt.
The letter co-signed by Rosenblum (who is married to the co-owner of WW‘s parent company) can be found here. The text is below.
As the chief law enforcement officers of our respective states, we view the President’s firing of FBI Director James Comey in the middle of his investigation of Russian interference in the presidential election as a violation of the public trust. As prosecutors committed to the rule of law, we urge you to consider the damage to our democratic system of any attempts by the administration to derail and delegitimize the investigation.
The residents of our states and the American people deserve a thorough investigation that makes clear the extent of Russian meddling, any collusion by Trump campaign officials, and any cover- up. Only the appointment of an independent special counsel, pursuant to 28 CFR § 600.1, with full powers and resources, can begin to restore public confidence. We urge you to appoint a special counsel immediately.
Comments