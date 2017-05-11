Rosenstein this morning met with leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, who were holding open hearings with military and intelligence agency leaders, including the acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Under questioning from Senators including Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden, McCabe contradicted the White House story about Comey’s firing—as did President Trump himself, in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt.

The letter co-signed by Rosenblum (who is married to the co-owner of WW‘s parent company) can be found here. The text is below.