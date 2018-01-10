Of the Oregon cities checked, compliance rates were as follows: The Eugene-Springfield area failed three out of 19 checks, for a compliance rate of 84 percent; the Keizer-Salem area failed five out of 23 checks, for a compliance rate of 78 percent; Central Oregon passed all five of its checks, for a compliance rate of 100 percent; Portland failed four of seven checks, for a compliance rate of 43 percent; and Southern Oregon failed four out of 12 checks, for a compliance rate of 67 percent.