Why is it interesting? The realtors have now given Monroe $15,000 this election cycle, more than they've given any other legislative candidate. He faces former State Rep. Shemia Fagan (D-Clackamas) and Unite Oregon nonprofit leader Kayse Jama in the Democratic primary. Longtime incumbents like Monroe rarely face serious primary competition. A landlord, Monroe has been skeptical of tenant protections, and this contribution helps clarify the choice: Fagan has the support of most public employee unions, and Jama, a Somali immigrant, is backed by some progressive groups such as BerniePDX.