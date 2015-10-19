Despite the raunchy costumes, alcohol fueled partying, and overall debauchery, Halloween is still a holiday for kids who just want to dress up as their favorite comic book character and eat their weight in chocolate. Embrace your inner Halloween child by taking a day trip to one of Portland's various pumpkin patches, where you can enjoy hayrides, corn mazes, kettle corn and other fall activities. The following list of pumpkin patches are all in Multnomah County and all accessible by public transportation.
16205 NW Gillihan Rd.
Attractions: cow train rides, Damian Lillard-themed corn maze, tractor-pulled hay rides, picnic area, farm animals, duck races
October Hours: 9 am-10 pm daily
To get there on public transit take Trimet line 16 to St Johns and Sauvie Island.
8433 NE 13th Ave.
Corn Maze address: 9028 NE 13th Ave
Attractions: petting zoo, hayrides, corn maze, bouncy slide, hay bale maze, picnic area, gift shop
October Hours: Mon-Thur 4 pm-8 pm, Friday 4 pm-9 pm, Saturday 9 am-9 pm, Sunday 9 am-8 pm
To get there on public transit take Trimet line 6 to Jantzen Beach.
17100 NW Sauvie Island Rd
Attractions: hayrides, corn maze, haunted maze, farm animals.
October Hours: Mon-Thur 9 am-7 pm, Fri & Sat 9 am-10 pm, Sunday 9 am-8 pm
To get there on public transit take Trimet line 16 to St Johns and Sauvie Island.
16511 NW Gillihan Rd.
Attractions: hayrides, six-acre corn maze, cow train rides, hay maze, gift shop, picnic area, farm animals.
October Hours: Sun-Thu 10 am-6 pm, Fri-Sat 10 am-10 pm
To get there on public transit take Trimet line 16 to St Johns and Sauvie Island (then about a 40 minute walk).
