All we did was complain about the snow. Now that it's playing hard to get, all we want for Christmas is for the snow to come back.
But Christmas miracles don't always happen. Sometimes, the National Weather Service crushes that dream, by having its meteorologists tell us what's really going down.
It's most likely not going to snow on Christmas—but it might be sunny.
"Here in Portland, it's unlikely," says meteorologist Matthew Cullen. "If you go up into the West Hills or the higher spots around the metro area, you might see some flurries mixing in, but for Christmas Day itself, it's not looking like anything."
He adds that the temperature will be on the cooler side and dry, with a high around 39 degrees on Sunday and some fog or low clouds. It will be mostly sunny by the afternoon.
As for next week, there's a slight chance of some flurries late Sunday night and Monday morning, but no accumulation is expected, and there's only a 20 percent chance of any precipitation at all, he says.
"The snow levels will be falling Monday night and into Tuesday, but it'll be at 800 to 1000 feet," he says. "You might see light dusting, but most people will see relatively cold rain."
The only thing worse than Portland being extremely cold or extremely rainy is when it's both at the same time.
2016: We are very much over it.
