Did anyone else open their Weather app and have a tiny panic attack today?
It looks like Portland can expect to see more snowfall this week.
Luckily, it's not a lot, and it'll mostly affect areas above 1000 feet. We might see half an inch of snow at most according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday is expected to drop to a chill of 30 degrees and see some light snowfall, says meteorologist John Bonk.
"The tricky part is it's gonna come more in the form of showers," Bonk says.
It's not likely we will get the same accumulation we saw last month (thank god), that school-canceling, transit-screwing, car-abandoning kind of snow day, but we can expect more snow-laced showers.
"Aside from a 24 hour or so break, we'll see this pattern continue to early next week as well," says Bonk.
The National Weather Service also announced today that we've had the wettest February since 1996. So far, we've had 10.05 inches of rain, compared to 10.03 inches 21 years ago.
