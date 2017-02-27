This has been a very good season at the slope the locals call "Fergi." They have a base of 30 inches—and if it doesn't feel like 90, it still feels pretty good thanks to a starting elevation of 5,200 feet and the clear skies of Eastern Oregon. Given climate change, there are no guarantees. Fergi sits just above the normal snowline in the high, dry desert. Joseph gets an annual average 17.56 inches of precipitation, less than half of Portland's average.