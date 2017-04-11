In the wake of a spring wind storm that left thousands without power last week, the urge to get outside feels stronger than ever.
Instead of hitting up your regular spots, find some new ones: The Friends of the Columbia Gorge are providing a laidback guide for exploring parts of the Gorge you might not have heard of.
The sixth annual Columbia Gorge Spring Hike Challenge started April 1, which means you have from now through June 30 to complete 22 outdoor challenges for a chance to win a free overnight hotel stay.
The challenges will take you up and down the Columbia Gorge, and literally give you reason to literally stop and smell the wildflowers; they're broken up into wildlife, scenic, wildflower, cultural, waterfall, geological and recreational wonders, including the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, Beacon Rock and spotting a sea lion. Part of the challenge is also to find seven wonders of your own.
Once you're finished, you can submit your trail log to maegan@gorgefriends.org.
If you complete the hike challenge between now and June 30, you'll receive a 2017 Hike Challenge badge—and one lucky badge-earner will be selected to receive complimentary overnight stay at Skamania Lodge. But of course, the real reward will be all those sweet Instagram posts. (JK…kind of.)
Badges will be available for pickup on July 9 at the Friends of the Columbia Gorge summer picnic on Thunder Island in Cascade Locks.
The challenge comes as part of the Friends of the Gorge's major campaign to acquire 420 acres of land across seven properties in the Columbia Gorge to ensure it's preserved.
