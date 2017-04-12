The Oregon Coast is currently bathed in a sea of blue and purple jellyfish-like creatures.
They're called Vellela vellela, and they resemble something like a cross between a cut onion and a jellyfish. They're commonly known as "by-the-wind sailors," which refers to the triangular sail-looking pieces on the organisms.
According to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, the organisms have no independent movement, moving only from the wind. The sails on Vellela vellela differ between region: In the Pacific Northwest, their sails are pointed in a northwest to southeast direction.
When there's heavier wind in the spring and summer on the Oregon Coast, like last week, when winds reached 60-70 mph, thousands of stranded Vellela vellela end up on the beaches.
While the venom they emit to catch small plankton isn't harmful to humans, the Oregon Coast Aquarium recommends that people don't touch them, as the venom could affect people differently.
They may be beautiful, but they quickly die, turning from blue to white and starting to emit a strong smell.
But for now—there's still thousands of beautiful little beach onions to look at.
