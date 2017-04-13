Mount Hood has had one hell of a winter.
As we told you back in February, this has been the best ski season Oregon's tallest mountain has seen since Obama was a senator.
And it's stayed that way. We're pushing up on May, and there's still fresh powder expected in Govey this weekend.
And, as is tradition at Ski Bowl, this Sunday skiing and snowboarding will be free to everyone from 9 am to 4 pm. No strings attached' show up and get a free lift ticket, then head up to the upper area, some of the best terrain in the Hoodland.
Well, OK, one tiny string: They are accepting donations of canned food to be donated to the Portland Sunshine Division. The recommended donation is four cans.
Still, that's a bargain. I went up to Ski Bowl on Sunday, just four days ago, and it was a wonderful day. I spent $50 for the lift ticket that you can get for $10 worth of cans. The skies are bright and the snow has held up very well this year.
Comments