It Turns Out That Floating the River Actually Takes a Lot of Planning

Utilikilt was quick to remind his friend that the Clackamas River counts as "public," and drinking in "public" is, y'know, a crime. But, if one were to hypothetically go tubing in the world of The Purge, where All Crime Is Legal, and were also wont to keep one's fermented and distilled libations hidden from Purgers, tying a small cooler—or even an individual drink, if you're a handy knot-tier—to your raft at around the waterline would behoove you. It would also behoove you to moderate your consumption to stay vigilant for Purgers and treacherous water.