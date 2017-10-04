Skiing is back on Mount Hood.
Timberline is opening the uppermost Palmer lift this Saturday, October 7, for the first time since Labor Day.
Timberline got an early patch of summer snow this year, with 8-9 inches dropping September 19, while the gorge fire still raged uncontained.
Most of you, however, can probably keep your boots in the garage: Right now, beginners need not apply. This is for the hardcore skiiers and boarders.
"Early season snow conditions are extremely variable with the possibility of ice in the mornings and thaw in the afternoon," Timberline spokesman John Burton writes. "Skiers and riders are urged to use extreme caution. The Palmer Snowfield is recommended for advanced skiers and riders only."
The Palmer life operates only in fall, spring and summer—with conditions too treacherous and blustery to manage in the heart of winter. It'll operate Saturdays and Sundays only beginning this Saturday, with lift tickets $61 apiece. Season passes will also work.
The lodge advises that you stay tuned to the Timberline Lodge Conditions page—and for the record, the snow depth at the Lodge is a mere one inch, while the snow up at Palmer remains pretty patchy—the image at top is of the Palmer conditions as of this morning. Fun if you're gnar, scary if you're not.
Nonetheless, the Timberline Lodge will be open serving three square meals to hikers and the otherwise afraid.
