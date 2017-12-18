Remember when all it took to entertain you as a kid was a rink, a little music and some flashy lights, along with the possibility you'd hold your crush's hand during the partner skate? Return to the thrills of middle school at Sherwood's disco night, where they spin disco balls and pump up Top 40 jams. Public skate sessions are held throughout the week, but the mood lighting and DJ are available only on Fridays from 7:35 to 9:35 pm. The darkness also provides some anonymity to those wall clingers who spend more time on their tailbones than their skates. After a few wobbly laps, your Rollerblading experience from the '90s should kick right in.The arena offers a date-night special, which includes mini pizzas and medium drinks for an additional $5, but eating concession-stand food in a lobby that smells like a hamper of musty gym socks isn't advised. Instead, drink like an adult before you play like a kid by ordering pints at NW Growlers across the street. The combination of beer, blades and ice would surely get you grounded if your mom had anything to say about it. ANDI PREWITT.